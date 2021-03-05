NESN Logo Sign In

LeBron James knows Jaylen Brown is an incredible NBA player.

So much so that the Los Angeles Lakers Star believes the Boston Celtics guard doesn’t get the love he deserves.

James, along with Kevin Durant, drafted their All-Star Game teams Thursday night. And even though Brown won’t be starting like his teammate Jayson Tatum, it was clear James wasn’t passing up the opportunity to draft Brown.

And when Brown’s name was called, James made sure to let everyone know he deserves more recognition.

“I’m gonna go with Jaylen ‘Underappreciated’ Brown,” James said, via Celtics team reporter Taylor Snow.

Check out the clip below:

Well, James certainly has a point.

Brown also will compete in the 3-Point Contest over the weekend before tipping off at the All-Star Game on March 7.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images