Jaylen Brown won’t partake in the NBA All-Star Game’s dunk contest, but he will participate in the 3-Point Contest.

The Celtics guard declined the invite Tuesday but was announced as a participant for the 3-point event before Boston’s 117-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.

It’s really no surprise Brown and teammate Jayson Tatum were selected to represent the Celtics and join in on the 3-Point Contest. The 24-year-old was shooting 38.5% from deep heading into Tuesday’s win.

After the game, Brown revealed why he wouldn’t be taking part in the dunk contest, and even cracked a joke about the NBA not asking him to be in the 3-point event earlier.

“My body isn’t agreeing with me right now,” Brown, who’s been dealing with knee tendinitis, told reporters. “But they asked me to do the 3-Point Contest and I said, ‘Why not?’ (Expletive), they should’ve asked me a long time ago.”

Well, he has a point.

Still, it certainly should be fun for Brown, who will be in his native Atlanta when the All-Star Game tips off March 7.

