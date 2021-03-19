Liverpool, Real Madrid To Meet In Champions League Quarterfinals

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
The Reds were paired with the Spanish club Friday during the draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will be away from home for the first leg, before the return game takes place a week later.
The winners of the clash will progress to a semifinal showdown with the winners of the Porto versus Chelsea.
Quarterfinal games are scheduled to be played on April 6 and April 7 (first legs) and April 13 and April 14 (second legs). Full schedule details of Liverpool-Real Madrid will be confirmed on Liverpoolfc.com soon.