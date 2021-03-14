Make Your NASCAR Instacart 500 Picks at NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in the Instacart 500, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is teaming up with Chalkline to host a predictive betting game for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway. Brad Keselowski will start on the pole alongside Kyle Larson with Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

The rules for our “Instacart 500 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

