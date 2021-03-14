Devin McCourty Has Great Reaction To Patriots Re-Signing Cam Newton

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots last year didn’t even get the full Cam Newton experience.

With COVID-19 upending the workflow of players, coaches and personnel, the New England locker room often wasn’t as full as it was prior to the pandemic. Consequently, Newton apparently wasn’t able to fully showcase his ability to command a room.

Well, that could change this season. Shortly after news broke of the Patriots re-signing Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden contract, New England safety Devin McCourty took to Twitter with a humorous reaction.

“Full locker room this year,” McCourty wrote, ” … these Cam-led conversations will (be) hilarious.”

Take a look: