San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich on Wednesday announced that LaMarcus Aldridge will not be returning to the team after a mutual agreement between both parties.

So as the NBA trade deadline approaches on March 25, the team has been “engaged on several fronts” to work out a deal for the veteran center, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. If they can’t pull that off, a contract buyout will be likely.

Meanwhile, all rumors indicate the Boston Celtics are looking to be mid-season buyers for the first time since 2015. On their radar? Shooting with size.

These days, though, Aldridge might be more along the lines of size with shooting. And not size that necessarily will be as impactful on defense as he once was.

A free agent after this season, the 35-year-old is set to make $24 million for the year. He’s averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game, though he’s missed eight of the Spurs’ last 11 games before the All-Star break. Aldridge’s minutes on the court, along with shooting percentages of 46.4% from the field and 36% from 3-point range, are the lowest of his 14 NBA seasons — save for his rookie year.

The seven-time All-Star has missed time thanks to hip and quad injuries so far, and there’s no telling if an injury-riddled season is ahead of him at this age. That’s a serious risk for a team like Boston, especially considering what Aldridge is owed this year takes a significant portion of its $28.5 million trade exception. Not to mention, they’d have to send out additional salary (which would probably have to include a center). And the luxury tax would come into play.

And the thing about that is, you’d think Boston would look past paying the tax if it gives them a real shot to contend. Making a trade for an aging big man, when the issues at hand seem to be on the wing and with defense, just doesn’t seem like the move to put the Celtics over the top.

Yes, he’d be an upgrade over Tristan Thompson. But as things stand right now, Boston doesn’t even need Thompson to begin with, considering the growth Robert Williams has showed. The frontcourt minutes are just hard enough to come by.

There are a lot of teams who could benefit from Aldridge’s services, though. We’ll see how it all plays out for him.

