NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA and Players Association reportedly are looking to change the rules a bit this season in one specific area.

The league is planning to lift the 50-game regular-season limit placed on players under two-way contracts, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The rule change would allow these players to be eligible to compete in the playoffs, too.

Any two-way player that exceeds the 50-day minimum would have their pay increased to the league minimum salary based on service time, and the deal currently is pending board approval, per the report.

This is just the latest move by the NBA and NBPA to ensure roster flexibility during the second half of the 2020-21 season, and this is a measure that already was adopted to play out the 2019-20 season in the bubble. Several games were postponed in the first half of the season, many of which were due to roster issues linked to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A move like this hopefully would help prevent more games from being postponed in the future.