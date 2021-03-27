NBA Rumors: Thunder Shutting Down Al Horford For Offseason Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly are shutting down Al Horford for the rest of the year.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team will be riding with it’s younger players on a nightly basis and saving Horford for an offseason trade.

“Horford, 34, plans to remain with his Oklahoma City teammates and train at the team’s facility, but he won’t play in the final 28 games for the Thunder,” Wojnarowski on Saturday reported.

“After the season, Horford will have two years and $53 million left on his contract. Thunder general manager Sam Presti has pledged to work with Horford and his agent, Jason Glushon, on finding the center a trade to a team that fits better with this late stage of his career.”

Horford has bounced around a bit since his time with the Boston Celtics, being dealt to Oklahoma City on the night of the 2020 NBA Draft after things didn’t work out between him and the Philadelphia 76ers.

A five-time NBA All-Star, the 34-year-old certainly has plenty left in the tank.

We hope the next stop works out for the Boston fan favorite.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images