Al Horford Trade Has Twitter Reflecting On His Departure From Celtics

Al Horford has watched his professional career change rather drastically in a matter of just two years.
The Philadelphia 76ers traded Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Thunder look to be further away from competing by the hour, trading NBA talent to acquire an extensive number of draft picks, and thus looking to position themselves further down the line.
It’s quite the opposite from Horford’s three-year tenure with the Boston Celtics, which the forward ended when he decided to take his talents to Philadelphia as a free agent in prior to the 2019 season.
With how everything has transpired, Horford’s 76ers handed a first-round playoff exit by the Celtics and now being traded, it’s caused many to react on Twitter.
Here’s what some Celtics fans, and non Celtics fans, had to say.
Horford remains under contract for the next three seasons in which he’ll earn an average of $27 million per year, per Spotrac.