Al Horford Trade Has Twitter Reflecting On His Departure From Celtics

Al Horford has watched his professional career change rather drastically in a matter of just two years.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Thunder look to be further away from competing by the hour, trading NBA talent to acquire an extensive number of draft picks, and thus looking to position themselves further down the line.

It’s quite the opposite from Horford’s three-year tenure with the Boston Celtics, which the forward ended when he decided to take his talents to Philadelphia as a free agent in prior to the 2019 season.

With how everything has transpired, Horford’s 76ers handed a first-round playoff exit by the Celtics and now being traded, it’s caused many to react on Twitter.

Here’s what some Celtics fans, and non Celtics fans, had to say.

Al Horford should’ve never left the Celtics — LookAtThis (@LessGreaterNow) November 18, 2020

Hey @Al_Horford how did opting out with the celtics work out for ya? Bozo — Zilly Bob Thornton (@bannedbabybilly) November 18, 2020

Al Horford went from a contending Boston Celtics team to the OKC Thunder surrounded by nobody but draft picks in 2 years. — Frontera sin S (@FernanFrontera) November 18, 2020

Last year Al Horford left the @celtics for the Sixers. Folks thought that team would be awesome. It was a train wreck. https://t.co/aZ9khAjEuS — Bob Smietana (@bobsmietana) November 18, 2020

Al Horford hasn’t been good since Atlanta and as a Celtics fan I cheers my enemies, the sixers fans, for unloading al and erasing that excuse from the playoff loss excuse Rolodex. — Dan (@imdanzeleniak) November 18, 2020

Al Horford went from being perhaps wildly overappreciated to underappreciated in a blink. Money matters, though. That contract he received from the #Sixers on the heels of his #Celtics tenure looked bad the second he signed it, and now it looks even worse. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 18, 2020

If you replaced every second that Al Horford played for the Sixers w/ Jonah Bolden, not one meaningful thing would’ve been different. They still would’ve been the 6 seed in the East & they still would’ve gotten swept by the Celtics. They would’ve won ~3 fewer games but that’s it. — Mike O'Connor (@MOConnor_NBA) November 18, 2020

Horford remains under contract for the next three seasons in which he’ll earn an average of $27 million per year, per Spotrac.

