Rob Gronkowski nearly took his talents home.

Prior to agreeing to a new one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the veteran tight end considered signing a similar deal with the Buffalo Bills, according NFL insider Michael Silver.

Before re-signing with the Bucs, Rob Gronkowski considered a similar offer from the Bills… his hometown team. I'd expect the Bills to add a tight end at some point. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 16, 2021

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday Gronkowski’s new Buccaneers contract will pay him up to $10 million.

Buffalo finished first in the AFC East in 2020 with a 13-3 record. If the Bills ending the New England Patriots’ reign atop the division wasn’t painful enough for Gronkowski’s former team, Buffalo would have inflicted a double blow by signing him.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

Gronkowski will stay put in Tampa, where he’ll team up with Tom Brady for an 11th season with hopes of defending the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images