NFL Rumors: Ryan Fitzpatrick Signs One-Year Deal With Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick is on the move again.

The veteran quarterback, who most recently played for the Miami Dolphins, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal reportedly is worth $10 million but could increase to $12 million through incentives.

“Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke,” Shefter noted.

Washington has been in search of its next starting quarterback as the team parted ways with Alex Smith earlier this month and released Dwayne Haskins in December.

Fitzpatrick started seven of the nine games he played for the Dolphins in 2020. He threw for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 68.5 percent of his passes. He shared starting duties with Tua Tagovailoa, who is expected to be the Dolphins’ sole starter at this point.

We’ll see if Fitzpatrick can make a difference in Washington, who won the NFC East during the 2020 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images