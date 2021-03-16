Ex-Saints QB Drew Brees Joins NBC As Sports Analyst After Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Drew Brees is about to start the next chapter of his life and career.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback joined NBC’s “TODAY” on Monday to announce he’ll be joining the network as a sports analyst.

Brees retired from the NFL on Sunday via Instagram after 20 seasons in the league. Now, he’s excited about his newest endeavors.

“I’m excited about that journey,” Brees said. “I’m excited to stay very closely connected to the game of football. It’s been such an important part of my life and I continue to talk about it and show my passion for it and bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments.”

Additionally, Brees will focus on his philanthropic efforts both in New Orleans and across the United States.