Patriots Fans Predictably Reacted On Twitter To Kyle Rudolph News

NESN Logo Sign In

It wouldn’t be Patriots Twitter if they didn’t have some sort of reaction to a big name getting released, right?

That happened Tuesday when the Minnesota Vikings released tight end Kyle Rudolph.

In case you need a refresher, New England fans love to post Bill Belichick memes, tag the team and photoshop the released player in a Pats jersey when news breaks.

Check out the reactions below:

Future New England Patriot — Morgan 🛸 (@NEPMorgan) March 2, 2021

Patriots could desperately use a TE😗 — Sam Makarewicz (@smakare108) March 2, 2021

Future New England Patriot Kyle Rudolph — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) March 2, 2021

It is worth noting one of the biggest areas of need for the Patriots is a tight end, so it’s certainly not that far-fetched of an idea.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images