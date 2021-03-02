Patriots Fans Predictably Reacted On Twitter To Kyle Rudolph News

Well... New England does need a tight end

It wouldn’t be Patriots Twitter if they didn’t have some sort of reaction to a big name getting released, right?

That happened Tuesday when the Minnesota Vikings released tight end Kyle Rudolph.

In case you need a refresher, New England fans love to post Bill Belichick memes, tag the team and photoshop the released player in a Pats jersey when news breaks.

Check out the reactions below:

It is worth noting one of the biggest areas of need for the Patriots is a tight end, so it’s certainly not that far-fetched of an idea.

