How Kyle Van Noy Reportedly Feels About Potential Patriots Reunion

Kyle Van Noy reportedly will have his tenure with the Miami Dolphins come to an end.

The Dolphins linebacker was not released per the NFL transactions wire Tuesday, but he seemingly confirmed that it will happen while expressing he was “disappointed in (Miami’s) decision.” NFL Network later reported the Dolphins were going to try and trade Van Noy before outright releasing him.

It comes one season after head coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins signed the versatile defender to a four-year, $51 million contract.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed reported Tuesday that in regards to a potential Patriots return “everything is on the table.”

It seems Van Noy, who played three-and-a-half seasons in New England, isn’t ruling out a reunion either.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan wrote Tuesday, citing sources, that Van Noy “has not ruled out signing with the Patriots” if he’s released.

The 29-year-old had 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, six sacks, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during the 2020 campaign in Miami.

He was one of the Patriots’ best defenders in 2019 before joining the Dolphins on a deal which reportedly guaranteed him $30 million. Van Noy won two Super Bowls in New England and he would re-join a Patriots team which lacked both depth and experience at linebacker — especially with the opt-out of fellow veteran Dont’a Hightower.

At least one Patriots player seems to be hopeful that a return is in the near future, as well.

