NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like all (capable) hands will be on deck as the Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The team upgraded All-Star wing Jaylen Brown from questionable to available for the matchup, and it certainly will need him.

Brown has been dealing with tendonitis in his left knee that caused him to miss three games last month, including a narrow win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Additionally, it was reported Tuesday that Brown would not be participating in the dunk contest during All-Star weekend, as the first showcase game of his career takes place in his native Atlanta.

As anticipated, Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford remain out as they recover from a knee injury and wrist surgery, respectively.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images