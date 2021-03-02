Vikings Release Kyle Rudolph; Tight End Available On Open Market

NESN Logo Sign In

There will be another tight end available to sign with any NFL team he choses.

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday evening, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, along with Rudolph himself, confirmed the news.

The 31-year-old Rudolph played all 10 of his NFL seasons in Minnesota after being selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Rudolph, standing at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He built his career as a reliable pass-catching tight end, especially in the red zone, but has more recently been used more so as a blocking tight end. Nevertheless, Rudolph recorded a career-best 850 yards on 83 receptions during the 2016 season.