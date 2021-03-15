Let the NFL free agency negotiations begin.
The two-day legal tampering period which precedes the start of the 2021 NFL year will begin at noon ET on Monday, giving teams their first chance to talk dollars and cents with potential new signings. The likes of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and others have plenty of salary cap space. Will they use their cash on top free agents like guard Joe Thuney or wide receivers Will Fuller or JuJu Smith-Schuster?
See the latest NFL free agency news and rumors below and continue to check back for the updates.
2:30 p.m.: The Houston Texans reportedly have landed veteran wide receiver Andre Roberts, who spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
1 p.m.: The Patriots are busy out of the gates, reportedly agreeing to sign former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and ex-Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux.
12:30 p.m.: Shaq Barrett will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Noon ET, Monday, March 15: The Detroit Lions will retain star defensive end Romeo Okwara, according NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
NBC’s Albert Breer believes Trent Williams, arguably the top free agent, is in line for a hefty payday, with three teams seemingly leading the race for his services.
The Arizona Cardinals have signed Markus Golden on a two-year contract months after they re-acquired him from the New York Giants in a trade.
Sunday, March 14: Here’s one name to scratch off the list of free agents: Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones revealed Sunday he’ll re-sign with the team on a contract ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports run for four years and will pay Jones $48 million.