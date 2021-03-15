NESN Logo Sign In

Let the NFL free agency negotiations begin.

The two-day legal tampering period which precedes the start of the 2021 NFL year will begin at noon ET on Monday, giving teams their first chance to talk dollars and cents with potential new signings. The likes of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and others have plenty of salary cap space. Will they use their cash on top free agents like guard Joe Thuney or wide receivers Will Fuller or JuJu Smith-Schuster?

See the latest NFL free agency news and rumors below and continue to check back for the updates.

2:30 p.m.: The Houston Texans reportedly have landed veteran wide receiver Andre Roberts, who spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

The #Texans agreed to terms with WR Andre Roberts on a two-year deal worth up to $5.95 million, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

1 p.m.: The Patriots are busy out of the gates, reportedly agreeing to sign former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and ex-Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

12:30 p.m.: Shaq Barrett will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Buccaneers are giving Shaq Barrett a four-year deal worth up $72 million that includes $36 million fully guaranteed, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Noon ET, Monday, March 15: The Detroit Lions will retain star defensive end Romeo Okwara, according NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Lions and pass-rusher Romeo Okwara are staying together, as Okwara has agreed to a 3-year deal worth $39M, source said. After a career year with 10 sacks, Okwara wants to make Detroit his home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

NBC’s Albert Breer believes Trent Williams, arguably the top free agent, is in line for a hefty payday, with three teams seemingly leading the race for his services.

49ers OT Trent Williams is officially a free agent—as we mentioned in the column this morning, I've heard San Francisco is willing to go to $20 million per for him.



The Chiefs and Colts are two contenders with holes at left tackle, and money to spend. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2021

The Arizona Cardinals have signed Markus Golden on a two-year contract months after they re-acquired him from the New York Giants in a trade.

Sunday, March 14: Here’s one name to scratch off the list of free agents: Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones revealed Sunday he’ll re-sign with the team on a contract ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports run for four years and will pay Jones $48 million.

