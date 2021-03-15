Patriots Reportedly Eyeing Running Backs Ahead Of NFL Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots seemingly are set at running back, but that reportedly won’t stop them from using free agency to bolster depth at the position.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Monday morning identified New England an the New York Jets as two teams that will actively pursue free agent running backs. In the same NFL Network segment, Pelissero mentioned Chris Carson, Kenyan Drake and Jamaal Williams as players who will generate considerable interest. It’s unclear whether Pelissero connected the Patriots to any specific player.

Here’s his report:

“The attention now turns to Seattle’s Chris Carson, Arizona’s Kenyan Drake and (Aaron Jones’s) teammate, Jamaal Williams, who I can tell you is also going to have a strong market in free agency. Expect the Jets and the Patriots to be among the teams active in looking for running back help in the coming days.”

The #Packers opted not to franchise tag Aaron Jones, but his new deal will pay him a little more than the cost of two tags over the next two years, as the RB market now turns to Chris Carson, Kenyan Drake and Jones' teammate, Jamaal Williams. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Dmf1VHpwFR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

The Patriots currently have Damien Harris, Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden and Rex Burkhead under team control. Burkhead tore his ACL last season and James White is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

NFL free agency is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images