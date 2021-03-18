Patriots Rival Reportedly Has Spoken With JuJu Smith-Schuster

NESN Logo Sign In

Could JuJu Smith-Schuster be headed to the AFC East?

Save for Kenny Golladay, Smith-Schuster currently is the best wide receiver available on the open market. The 24-year-old is undergoing free agency for the first time in his young NFL career, and while he might not meet his financial desires largely for reasons out of his control, Smith-Schuster’s market should nonetheless be fairly substantial.

One team that reportedly is kicking the tires on the 2018 Pro Bowl selection is the New York Jets, who already have bolstered their wide receiver depth this offseason.

“Interesting development in the WR market: The Jets have been having conversations with Steelers FA WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, sources say, a potential target in their offense,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday. “Despite having signed Corey Davis, NYJ may not be done adding playmakers. Smith-Schuster is one to watch.”

Rapoport also was quick to point out that Smith-Schuster and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold played the 2016 college football season together at USC.