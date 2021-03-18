Robert Williams ‘Cleared’ After Briefly Leaving Game For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Crisis averted for Robert Williams, it appears.

Because that’s what we’d have on our hands if the Boston Celtics saw another player miss time with another injury — particularly one playing as well as the third-year center of late.

Williams was one of Boston’s few bright spots in a 117-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

In a career-high 27 minutes off the bench, the third-year center had a double-double comprised of 13 points, 14 rebounds (nine defensive), four blocks, three assists and two steals.

He also gave Boston fans a little bit of a scare in the fourth quarter when he had an awkward fall in the beginning of the fourth quarter that sent him to the locker room.

“Yeah, I kind of just got bumped in the knee, but you know with that situation you just got to run it off a little bit,” Williams said postgame. “You know, stretch the knee out a little bit.”

Fortunately, Williams didn’t take long to return, and Stevens pointed out the fact that he was cleared to play after is a good sign.

“It was an awkward fall, I guess. I guess they were concerned he hyper extended his knee,” Stevens said after the game. “But he was cleared to go back in. So that’s a positive sign. But, I’m sure that he’ll get looked at after the game, sometimes those things react poorly, sometimes they’re fine, so we’ll see.”

Hopefully there’s nothing beyond mild soreness for Williams in the morning, because he’s playing too well to have that momentum halted. Especially considering the Celtics are being cautious with him due to hip soreness he’s experienced.

“We’ve wanted to be conservative with Rob for a reason, you know?” Stevens said. “And that reason is because we, we want him to be able to get through the whole year and feel really good when that year is over.”

Fair enough.

