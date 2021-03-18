Could Robert Williams Start At Center For Celtics? Paul Pierce Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

If you haven’t noticed, Robert Williams has been playing pretty well lately.

That’s saying a lot, too, considering the Boston Celtics are amid one of their rockiest stretches in recent memory.

Williams has been one of the C’s go-to guys on the bench all season and has been a double-double machine in the last several games. Boston currently is a bit log-jammed at center, but the 23-year-old has made his case nicely in recent weeks.

In fact, Williams has a couple of fans in Kendrick Perkins and Paul Pierce. Perkins thinks the man nicknamed “Timelord” ought to have a starting spot soon, and asked his former teammate what he thought about the proposal.

Pierce wound up taking it one step further.