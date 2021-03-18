Meyers Leonard Won’t Join Thunder After Heat Trades Forward To OKC

NESN Logo Sign In

Things aren’t getting much better for Meyers Leonard in the NBA.

The forward landed himself in hot water less than two weeks ago when he used an anti-Semitic slur while streaming live via Twitch. He later apologized and stepped away from the Heat indefinitely in wake of the incident.

Now, Miami has moved Leonard to the Thunder in exchange for forward Trevor Ariza. Additionally, Oklahoma City will receive a 2027 second-round draft pick and generated a trade exception with the Heat.

But OKC doesn’t plan to have Leonard as part of the team.

“Leonard will not be reporting to Oklahoma City and will not be an active member of the organization,” the team said in a statement Wednesday night.

Leonard had to waive the no-trade clause on his contract in order to be moved. He agreed to the deal “as a gesture of good faith to the Heat organization,” per the report.

This is Leonard’s ninth season in the NBA, though he’s out for the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images