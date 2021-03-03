NESN Logo Sign In

You can’t make this stuff up, but back in 1983, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw underwent an arm surgery and used “Thomas Brady” as an alias.

The old newspaper clippings of the coincidence circulated social media Wednesday morning — the anniversary of the procedure.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler had forgotten he’d used a different name to hide his identity, but was reminded when a few old articles about it went viral.

“Tom Brady! How lucky am I?” Bradshaw told The Athletic, explaining the situation. “There’s no question he and I are linked at the hip — same initials, same number. I had hair back then. I was a sex symbol. I had it all going then.”

Brady only was 5 years old at the time of the surgery that essentially ended Bradshaws career, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller went on to win more Super Bowls than any quarterback ever.