Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Could Make History As NFL Duo Next Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski already have made names for themselves as one of the most notorious duos in NFL history.

And now that Gronk has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the pair will have a chance to further that legacy in 2021.

Brady and Gronk have the second-most touchdowns of any quarterback-pass catcher combination in league history, including the playoffs. They’ve connected for 98 touchdowns in 10 seasons together, per ESPN Stats & Info.

If they were to connect for 16 more, they’ll pass Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who currently own the record with 114.

That’s certainly a tall order for players of any age, but they’ve done it before.

Brady and Gronk collected for 17 touchdowns in the 2011 season, and added on three more in the playoffs. Gronk nearly reached 16 on two other occasions — 2014 (15) and 2015 (14) — too.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images