Tom Brady Shares Instagram After Signing Contract Extension With Bucs

Tom Brady will be quarterbacking the Buccaneers for at least two more seasons.

News broke Friday indicating Brady and Tampa Bay had agreed to a four-year extension that voids out to a one-year extension. The seven-time Super Bowl champion shortly thereafter confirmed the reworking of his contract via posts to his official social media channels.

“In pursuit of 8…LFG @buccaneers we’re keeping the band together,” Brady captioned the post.

The extension, which keeps Brady under contract with the Bucs through the 2022 campaign, should help Tampa Bay keep the band together. The Bucs reportedly freed up $19 million against the salary cap by extending Brady, which is pretty significant when you consider the group of key players Tampa Bay has on expiring contracts.

This development, of course, is bad news for the rest of the NFL, as the Bucs seemingly are becoming more primed to run it back with each passing day.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images