The folks over at Peloton probably never could have imagined being roped into the J.J. Watt sweepstakes, but such is life on the internet.

Many thought Watt dropped a hint about his free agency through an update to his Peloton account bio. That turned out not to be the case, as Watt in the midst of the hysteria informed the masses he does not own a Peloton bicycle. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year shortly thereafter announced his decision to join the Arizona Cardinals.

While Peloton did not actually play a role in leaking news about Watt’s next chapter, it did provide for plenty of entertaining Twitter content.

Ppl in Cleveland finding out he doesn’t have a peloton pic.twitter.com/Qc5EYV7sej — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 1, 2021

J.J. Watt can now afford a Peloton. https://t.co/GHu9y2tsYK — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 1, 2021

So…. does Von Miller have a Peloton? https://t.co/7OZXGdZDys — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) March 1, 2021

professional football player jj watt would definitely put his final three choices in a peloton bio and just wait for us to all find it, so i for one am shocked to learn that it wasn't actually him — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) March 1, 2021

Feel like kJ Watt is the perfect Peloton name. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) March 1, 2021

Y'all really think JJ Watt was putting the teams he wants to go to on his Peloton bio?? Like he's putting his friends' initials in his AIM bio — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) March 1, 2021

Of course, this isn’t the first time the sports world has been fooled on social media and it certainly won’t be the last.

