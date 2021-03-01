NESN Logo Sign In

The story behind the drunken Tom Brady t-shirt J.D. Martinez wore to spring training is almost as good as the attire in question.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter explained to WBZ’s Dan Roche on Monday why he chose to report to to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., for spring training wearing a hilarious T-shirt, which contained a photo of a seemingly drunk Brady staggering away from the team’s Super Bowl LV victory parade.

“I just loved it,” Martinez said. “I saw it and was like ‘this is a great shirt. How can I not wear this?’ It’s exactly what I want to be like at the end of my season: getting off a Duck Boat, walking sideways because you’re just enjoying what you did. Hard work pays off.”

What inspired @JDMartinez28 to wear that @TomBrady shirt for the first day of spring training? @RochieWBZ gets the answer: https://t.co/ZjbDW6oVBD pic.twitter.com/FrQXaxU2fd — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) March 1, 2021

Photos of the shirt Martinez wore, went viral, prompting Brady to chime in, saying “Lol … I will never live this down.”

Martinez will enter the 2021 MLB season with a “chip on his shoulder” and looking to prove the down year he endured in 2020 was an aberration.

If Martinez bounces back in 2021 and the season ends as he hopes, not only will he enjoy the last and loudest laugh, he also will mirror what Brady did last year.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images