Two COVID-19 Cases In NBA Last Week Not Linked To All-Star Festivities

COVID-19 didn’t take a break in the NBA last week.
Two players tested positive for the virus last week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The tests were returned before the All-Star festivities at State Farm Arena last weekend. No positive tests have been returned since March 5, per the report.
The NBA on Monday announced zero positive tests were returned by NBA players and staff throughout the weekend.
COVID-19 has toyed with the NBA on several occasions this season. Back in January, the league was forced to postpone a slew of games after small outbreaks arose on a handful of teams in a matter of days.
Since then, the league’s positive coronavirus cases have dropped drastically. A few hot spots have popped up here and there, including the current outbreak involving the Toronto Raptors, but things have been relatively quiet otherwise.
Hopefully, the positive trend continues.