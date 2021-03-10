Two COVID-19 Cases In NBA Last Week Not Linked To All-Star Festivities

NESN Logo Sign In

COVID-19 didn’t take a break in the NBA last week.

Two players tested positive for the virus last week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The tests were returned before the All-Star festivities at State Farm Arena last weekend. No positive tests have been returned since March 5, per the report.

The NBA on Monday announced zero positive tests were returned by NBA players and staff throughout the weekend.

COVID-19 has toyed with the NBA on several occasions this season. Back in January, the league was forced to postpone a slew of games after small outbreaks arose on a handful of teams in a matter of days.