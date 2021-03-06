NESN Logo Sign In

And just like that the Bruins found themselves up 2-0.

Things got a bit chippy after Tom Wilson knocked Brandon Carlo out of Boston’s game against the Washington Capitals on Friday night at TD Garden with Jarred Tinordi and Wilson dropping the gloves.

But the B’s got the ultimate revenge by potting three unanswered goals.

First, Matt Grzelcyk picked off the puck in the neutral zone that jumpstarted Charlie McAvoy finding Trent Frederic who redirected the puck into the net to make it 2-0.

Then the top line did what it does with some beautiful puck movement that led to Patrice Bergeron finishing off the tic-tac-toe with a goal for the 3-0 edge.