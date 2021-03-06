NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins jumped out to a fast start Friday.

Boston was looking for revenge after falling to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, and the first period of Friday night’s clash couldn’t have gone better.

With the score still knotted at zero with just over five minutes left in the first, Brad Marchand netted his 11th goal of the season to open the scoring for Boston.

For more on his first period strike, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images