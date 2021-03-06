NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to say Tom Wilson is not well-liked by the Bruins.

First the Washington Capitals forward dropped the gloves with Boston defenseman Jarred Tinordi in the second period of the two teams’ game Friday night at TD Garden.

For reference: Wilson laid a high hit on Brandon Carlo that knocked him out of the game in the first period.

Then Trent Frederic decided to say hello at the start of the third period as the two exchanged punches.

Check it out here, via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

The two continued to chirp each other while in the penalty box.

