Alex Cora Explains How Hunter Renfroe Has Impressed With Red Sox

The Red Sox’s offseason addition of Hunter Renfroe was viewed by most as solely an offensive boost.

Renfroe’s pure power surely is his best asset, but apparently we shouldn’t sleep on the slugger’s glove.

Right field in Fenway Park is one of the hardest outfield positions to play in all of Major League Baseball. But that’s where Renfroe will be Friday afternoon when Boston opens its 2021 season against the Baltimore Orioles. Alex Verdugo, who manned right field for the Red Sox for the bulk of the 2020 campaign, will be in center for the series opener.

Speaking with the media Thursday after the Red Sox postponed their Opening Day contest, Alex Cora spoke highly of Renfroe’s defense and explained how the Boston newcomer figures into the club’s outfield situation.

“Hunter keeps impressing people,” Cora said, per MassLive. “His range. It’s not about the way he plays. It’s his range. This whole thing about right field is becoming interesting. Knowing that Alex (Verdugo) can move around from left to center or right on any given day with Enrique (Hernández) and Marwin (Gonzalez), we’ve got a lot.”

Cora continued: “I think the season will dictate how we end up. I think we tried everybody in spring training and it seems like we like everything about it. As of now, it’s still, quote-unquote, ‘a work in progress,’ but knowing on a daily basis, we’ll be solid in the outfield.”

As for the batting order, Renfroe is slated to hit sixth in his Red Sox debut. First pitch for Friday’s Orioles-Red Sox matchup — which can be seen on NESN — is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images