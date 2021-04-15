Bill Belichick Responds To Robert Kraft’s Patriots Draft Comments

NESN Logo Sign In

In a rare conversation with the New England media late last month, Patriots owner Robert Kraft acknowledged his team has not “done the greatest job the last few years” in the NFL draft.

Bill Belichick, the Patriots’ head coach and de facto general manager, was asked for his take on Kraft’s comments Thursday during his annual pre-draft news conference.

“We’re always looking to get better,” Belichick said over video chat. “We always try to evaluate everything that we do and try to find a better way to do it. That’s, I would say, an annual process with the draft, but it’s something that we do on a regular basis throughout the course of the season, whatever period of time it is. (We’re) always looking to do a better job.”

Of the 10 players the Patriots drafted in the first three rounds between 2017 and 2019, three no longer are with the team (Derek Rivers, Antonio Garcia, Duke Dawson), one has yet to play an NFL snap (Yodny Cajuste) and another could be traded this offseason (N’Keal Harry). Yet another has been buried near the bottom of the depth chart for the last two seasons (Joejuan Williams), and three more have battled multiple injuries (Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel, Damien Harris).

Kraft said he sees Belichick and his staff taking a “different approach” to the draft this year. Belichick wouldn’t share specifics about how New England’s draft prep has changed, but he did say the Patriots have gotten better at navigating the various COVID-related restrictions that first complicated last year’s process.