More Details Emerge On Matt Patricia’s New Role Assisting Patriots

Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia reportedly is returning to New England, but it sounds like he won’t resume his old title.

Patricia could serve a role similar to ex-Patriots assistant to the coaching staff Mike Lombardi, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Friday.

My understanding is Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia are working out a role similar to what Mike Lombardi's was in New England. Again, still a work in progress, but Patricia is expected to work on projects, be a resource to Belichick.



Should be interesting. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2021

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that Patricia will be evaluating personnel.

Evaluating personnel will be a big part of this for Matt Patricia on a deal that’s been in the works for a week. https://t.co/GahcrrYaDN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2021

The Patriots lost director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who took the Houston Texans’ general manager job, this offseason. Assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler is the top internal candidate to replace Caserio.

Outside linebackers coach — and son of head coach Bill Belichick — Steve Belichick is the Patriots’ current defensive play-caller. Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo also has a top role on the Patriots’ defensive staff.

