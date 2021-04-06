NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec won’t return to the lineup for the Boston Red Sox until Wednesday, making it two straight games he’ll sit on the bench.

Dalbec impressed during spring training and manager Alex Cora was confident the 25-year-old would be a complete player for the Red Sox. But the success in spring training has yet to translate to the regular season.

The first baseman has gone hitless in three games with five strikeouts. Dalbec was benched in Boston’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays, and won’t be in the lineup when the Red Sox host Tampa at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Speaking before Tuesday’s 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch, Cora revealed Dalbec will return Wednesday, and noted he’s been working on his swing.

“One more day for Dalbec (to sit),” Cora told reporters. “He’ll be back (Wednesday). … He didn’t swing the bat well at the end of spring training. We feel like there are a few things he’s working on, that he needs to do adjustment-wise. … Tomorrow’s a lefty (pitcher) … maybe we’ll use (Dalbec) late In the game, and tomorrow he’ll be back at first base.”

Fans will see Wednesday if Dalbec was able to make some quick adjustments.

