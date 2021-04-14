NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are getting help from everywhere right now.

The bottom of the batting order has stepped up in a massive way for Boston’s offense over its seven-game win streak.

The bottom third of the order has hit a combined .280 throughout the winning streak including eight extra-base hits and seven RBIs.

Tuesday afternoon’s clash with the Minnesota Twins potentially was their finest game of the season yet as the bottom three hitters combined to hit 5-10 in the win to go along with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI’s.

For more on the squad’s recent play, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images