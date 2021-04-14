The Boston Red Sox are getting help from everywhere right now.
The bottom of the batting order has stepped up in a massive way for Boston’s offense over its seven-game win streak.
The bottom third of the order has hit a combined .280 throughout the winning streak including eight extra-base hits and seven RBIs.
Tuesday afternoon’s clash with the Minnesota Twins potentially was their finest game of the season yet as the bottom three hitters combined to hit 5-10 in the win to go along with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI’s.
For more on the squad’s recent play, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.