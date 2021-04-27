Bruins’ David Pastrnak Shares Hilarious Pregame Meal Story

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is all about his nickname.

Boston Bruins fans endearingly have referred to the right winger as “Pasta” since the jump in his young career, but he certainly lives up to it.

As you may know, the 2020 Rocket Richard Trophy winner actually loves eating a big plate of pasta on game days. That is, unless he drops it all in the elevator at TD Garden and has to settle for a Subway sandwich.

He hilariously relayed the story of when that happened to him in a recent episode of the Barstool Sports podcast, “Spittin’ Chiclets.”

“Just going to the elevator obviously full hands, trying to press the button and boom, the whole meat sauce and pasta and spaghetti, just all in the elevator, and I’m just freaking out,” Pastrnak said. “It’s like 12:30, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I need to nap, like, what am I going to do? I’m not going to cook spaghetti and meat sauce and stuff.’ So I ordered Subway actually, the nice foot-long, you know, and, scored three goals that game.”