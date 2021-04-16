Bruins Earn Hard-Fought Victory In First Of Back-To-Back Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins put together a complete win Thursday night.

Boston jumped out of the gate with two quick first period goals at TD Garden against the New York Islanders and didn’t look back from there.

Tuukka Rask returned to the ice for the Bruins and stopped 22 of the 23 shots faced, and Brad Marchand, Craig Smith and Taylor Hall all found the back of the net in the 4-1 win.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad after their first win against the Islanders this season.

