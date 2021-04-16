Craig Smith’s Red-Hot Offensive Streak Continues In Bruins’ Win Thursday

NESN Logo Sign In

Craig Smith simply can’t be stopped right now.

Smith had a somewhat slow start to the 2021 NHL season, but is more than making up for it now for the Boston Bruins.

The right winger has been a force to be reckoned with over the team’s last 14 games, including Thursday night’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, with 16 points throughout the stretch including six goals and 10 assists.

Smith’s hot streak continued in the squad’s big win over the Islanders when he netted his 10th goal of the season in the first period of the win.

For more on his recent stretch, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.