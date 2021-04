NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask most certainly didn’t look rusty Thursday night.

Rask returned to the crease for the first time since Mar. 25 and looked like he never left as the Boston Bruins took down the New York Rangers, 4-1.

The veteran netminder was impressive between the pipes as he stopped 22 of the shots he faced in the night en route to his 300th career NHL victory.

To see his best stop of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.