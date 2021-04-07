Bruins Strike Back Tuesday Vs. Flyers Thanks To Big Night From First Line

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

After falling to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night in heartbreaking fashion in overtime, the Bruins got revenge Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Boston jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Flyers netted the next two goals to even the score heading in the final period.

The B’s came out on top thanks to a shorthanded goal from Brad Marchand with just under 12 minutes remaining in the contest and then an empty-netter from Patrice Bergeron to clinch the 4-2 win.

To hear what head coach Bruce Cassidy had to say about the win, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images