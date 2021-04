NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron had quite the Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins center recorded a hat trick (and his 900th point) Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Bergeron potted two in the first period before finding an empty net late in the third to finish the job.

Here’s a look at each of the three goals (in order, of course):

Patrice Bergeron gets the @Enterprise hat trick and in the process, his 900th career point! 👏 pic.twitter.com/v8TimBl0jO — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2021

You love to see it.