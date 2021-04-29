Bryce Harper Provides Update After Phillies Star Takes Pitch To Face

NESN Logo Sign In

Bryce Harper was involved in a scary incident Wedneday night at the plate.

Luckily, he is OK.

The Phillies star took a 97 mph pitch to the cheek while leading off the sixth inning of Philadelphia’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. He immediately left the game with a team trainer, though he did so under his own power.

The scene shook fans, but Harper has since taken to Instagram with a positive update.

“Everything feels good,” he said. “Everything came back good — CT (scan), all that kind of stuff. So, the face is still there so we’re all good! See you guys soon.”