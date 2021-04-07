Fernando Tatis Jr. Injury Not As Bad As Padres Originally Feared

NESN Logo Sign In

Fear not, Fernando Tatis Jr. fans.

The San Diego Padres shortstop injured his shoulder while swinging at a pitch Monday night against the San Francisco Giants. But things apparently are not as concerning as they originally seemed.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller told reporters Tuesday that an MRI showed slight labral tearing in Tatis’ shoulder, per The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. The rest of the exam was “pretty uneventful.”

Preller said the injury likely will not require surgery, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

Tatis will go on the injured list as expected. The team is hoping for his return after his 10-day stint.