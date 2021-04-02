NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics eagerly are awaiting a game when they have every player available.

But Friday night is not that day, with Tristan Thompson, Semi Ojeleye and Romeo Langford ruled out for their tilt against the Houston Rockets.

Langford, a late addition to the injury report, was anticipated to potentially make his season debut for Boston against the Rockets, but after landing in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols as soon as he worked his way back from wrist surgery threw another wrench in that plan.

“Romeo, he’s just not ready to play,” head coach Brad Stevens said in his pregame media availability. “Even yesterday we did a little film thing with the team, and then he played some 5-on-5, up and down, and he just doesn’t feel ready, he doesn’t feel comfortable. I think we’re days — not weeks — away. But the coming back off of the last two weeks has been really difficult from a physical standpoint. And so, (he’s) cleared and everything is fine cardiovascularly, but just as far as reconditioning and everything else.”

Thompson also has had a lengthy stay in health and safety protocols.