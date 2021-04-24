Celtics Wrap: Fourth-Quarter Run Not Enough In 109-104 Loss To Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

It was far from a star-studded showdown as the Boston Celtics traveled to Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, and it was the depth of the Nets which ultimately proved too much for the visitors in a 109-104 defeat.

Kyrie Irving was held to just 14 points on 4-for-19 shooting, but the Nets, without Kevin Durant and James Harden, had four others score double figures including ex-Celtic Jeff Green (19 points on 5-for-11 shooting).

They were able to get involved in large part due to the Celtics turning the ball over at an excessive clip yet again. Brooklyn held a 32-0 advantage in points in transition after Boston turned the ball over 19 times.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 38 points and 10 rebounds while both Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker were inactive. Tatum, who shot 14-for-27, scored 25 of those points in the first half.

Payton Pritchard scored 22 points on 6-for-7 beyond the arc. Marcus Smart chipped in 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.