Craig Smith Continues Impressive Offensive Stretch In Bruins’ Loss

Craig Smith was a bright spot on an otherwise dark night for the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Smith has been quietly impressive for the Bruins since moving up to the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in place of David Pastrnak.

The 31-year-old entered the Bruins’ matchup with the Washington Capitals after netting three goals and collecting nine assists in his last 11 games and found the back of the net once again in Boston’s 8-1 loss.

