Bruins Wrap: Capitals Get Lopsided Win Vs. Boston’s Depleted Defense

Here’s how it all went down:

EARLY HOLE

There was plenty of energy early with Chris Wagner and Brenden Dillon dropping gloves the second the puck dropped.

The Bruins winger landed a five-minute penalty for the fight. And not long after he returned, Sean Kuraly headed to the box for a two-minute interference call.

T.J. Oshie found twine on the power-play and put Washington on the board first.

Oshbabe cracks it open! pic.twitter.com/JJRiVzcvEO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 11, 2021

Lars Eller made it a 2-0 game with the Bruins at full strength just 16 seconds later.

Pretty pretttyyy pretty gooood 🐯 pic.twitter.com/Bv60Qdr8ZO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 11, 2021

The Bruins failed to capitalize on two power-play opportunities and were outshot 9-7 in the first period.

The Capitals went up 3-0 midway through the period thanks to Conor Sheary.

The pass 😍 The finish 😍 pic.twitter.com/12WcyO7uik — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 11, 2021

DIGGING IT DEEPER

Craig Smith was called for hooking Sheary for a two minutes into the second period.

Sheary then scored on the power play just under five minutes into the period. It was the UMass alum’s second goal of the evening.

Shears is a man on a mission tonight! pic.twitter.com/aNSelNVZ5E — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2021

Nic Dowd and Tom Wilson added two more goals late to take a 6-0 lead into the third period.

Right on the money $$$ pic.twitter.com/ftstbdUiaf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2021

Sunday night TD pic.twitter.com/7Ryk4gEpqV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2021

BOSTON PREVENTS THE SHUTOUT

The good news? The Bruins were not shut out Sunday.

Boston was awarded a one-man advantage just two minutes into the third and capitalized on it a minute later.

Craig Smith got hold of a loose puck sent towards the net and was in the right place at the right time to bury it. Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle were credited with the assist.

The Capitals continued pouring it, though, with two more goals from Oshie and Eller.