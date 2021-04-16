2021 WNBA Draft: Meet Three Players Selected By Connecticut Sun

NESN Logo Sign In

The WNBA held its 2021 Draft on Thursday, tipping off on its 25th season in league history.

Selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings was Texas center Charli Collier, and Arizona standout Aari McDonald is headed to the Atlanta Dream as the No. 3 selection.

The Connecticut Sun didn’t have any first round picks after their run to the 2020 semifinals in the 2020 wubble, but picked up three prospects between the second and third rounds in attempts to add some offensive production off the bench.

They ultimately selected Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington (No. 20 overall), Central Michigan’s Micaela Kelly (No. 21) and Oregon State’s Aleah Goodman (No. 30), and coach Curt Miller feels Connecticut found what its looking for.

â€œWe accomplished that,â€ Sun head coach/general manager Curt Miller said after the draft, via The Hartford Courant’s Alexa Philippou. â€œCertainly, three talented guards that can really score at different levels. Aleah, one of the premiere 3-point shooters in the country. Micaela had a fantastic year from the arc also. DiJonai scores at all three levels.