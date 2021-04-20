Danny Ainge ‘Did Not Have Fun’ Watching Celtics-Bulls

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics lost to a team they should have beaten Monday night, and Danny Ainge was not happy with the result.

The Celtics dropped their game to the Chicago Bulls 102-96 at TD Garden while their president of basketball operations joined the NBC Sports Boston crew for the duration of it.

Ainge helped call the game with Brian Scalabrine, and the Celtics had a chance in the final minute to seal the win, but were unable to do so.

After the final buzzer sounded, Ainge was thanked for joining the duo, but he understandably was not happy with the result.

Scalabrine asked if Ainge at least had fun.